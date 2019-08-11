|
Pauline F. Vesley (Ferro)
Fair Lawn - Pauline F. Vesley (Ferro), 103, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn, NJ prior to moving to Wayne, NJ two years ago, passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2019. Born and raised in Manhattan and Kew Gardens, prior to settling in Fair Lawn, many years ago.
Pauline was the first child in her family to graduate High School. Her primary career was as a bookkeeper with Hydro Labs, however, she always worked, even after her retirement. She made bracelets at home, worked in a candy store, regularly volunteered in both a hospital and voting polling centers. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Anne's R. C. Church and a member of the Live Wires both in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
Pauline is predeceased by her husband, Daniel S. Vesley and her son Dennis Vesley. She is survived by her sons Brian Vesley and Bruce Vesley. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kimberly, Alysia, Nicole, Keith, Chris, Amy and Daniel as well as seven great-grandchildren, Kendall, Garrett, Cody, Alexander, Jordan, Jacqueline, and Julia. She will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Pauline was a social butterfly, her greatest passion was spending time with family and friends, which brought her great joy.
A Funeral Mass is planned to celebrate Pauline's life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:30 AM at St. Anne's R.C. Church 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Cremation will follow with a committal service at Cedar Lawn Crematory Chapel, 200 McLean Blvd, Paterson, NJ 07504, immediately followed by a repast at Fair Lawn Athletic Club, 14-19 Parmelee Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline may be made to St. Anne R. C. Church. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. (201)797-3500. For more information please visit vpfairlawn.com