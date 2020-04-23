|
|
Pauline Greco
Clifton - Pauline (Rechis) Greco 98 of Clifton died peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY. she resided in Clifton from 1959-1972 before moving to Upper Saddle River from 1972-2008 and then returning to Clifton. Pauline had been employed as a keypunch operator for ADP in Clifton before her retirement in 1972. She is a former parishioner of the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Pauline was a Gold Star wife of a disabled U.S. Army Veteran of WWII who enjoyed crafting, especially painting and glass working. She is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore who died in 1976, by a grandson, John A. Greco in 2010, by her partner, Augustino Greco and by six brothers, John, Nick, Joe, Steve, Sam and George Rechis. Pauline is survived by two sons, Albert and wife, Susan of Clifton and George and wife, JoAnn of Summerville, SC, by three grandchildren, Robert Greco and wife, Kristen, Dana Hook and husband, Daniel and Karen Greco, by a granddaughter in law, Elizabeth Greco, by five great grandchildren Luke, John, Cole, Carly and Spencer and by a sister, Vivian "Vee" Tabussi. Private funeral services will be held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Memorial donations to the John Greco Memorial Scholarship Fund, 4 Marble Ct., Unit 12, Clifton, NJ 07013 or Luke's Helping Hand, 233 N. Riverside Dr., Neptune, NJ 08763 will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com