Pauline Mergo
Saddle Brook - Pauline Mergo (nee Kalinyak) age 91, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on April 21, 2020. Pauline is the beloved wife of William. Pauline is also survived by her son William, nieces Helena Yuhas, Cheryl Mergo and Diane Mergo Foreman and Family, nephew Robert Takacs and wife Janet and brother-in-law Rev. Robert Takacs.
Pauline was born in Passaic, NJ and was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Passaic NJ. She spent numerous years as a bookkeeper for Federal Sweets, Clifton NJ and later office clerk for Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in Saddle Brook, NJ.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. A private viewing will be held on Saturday April 25, 2020. Interment in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Saddle Brook NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps PO Box 426 Saddle Brook,NJ 07663.