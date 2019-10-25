Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Pauline Montel Fink

Maywood, NJ - Pauline Montel Fink (nee Kamme), 88, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a Maywood resident since 1960. Beloved wife of the late Erich Montel(1979) and Albert Fink(2014). Loving mother of Erich Montel and his wife Mariella, John Montel, MaryAnne Duffy and her husband Stephen, and Christine Contreras and her husband Jesus. Dear sister of Berta Lackner and her husband Alois. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Karyn and her husband Raymond Cherry, Rachel and her fiancé Colin Hayes, Dylan, Matthew and Amanda. Great grandmother of Aedan, Layla, Delilah, and Ryley.

Funeral at the the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Funeral service at the funeral home 11:00am. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. Visiting Sunday 2:00 - 5:00 pm & Monday 10:00 - 11:00 am. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.
