Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Northvale, NJ
1923 - 2019
Northvale - Pauline Piazza (nee Russo), 96, of Northvale for 53 years, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fonti. Loving mother Robert and his late wife Monica, Tim and wife Mary, Paulette Scatassa and husband Joseph, Ronald, Christopher and wife Cheryl, Gerard and Daniel. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Peter Russo and Nick Russo.

Pauline was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Church, a member of the Northvale Golden Agers and the Senior Center. She belonged to a Bonsai Club and enjoyed doll making, gardening and arts and crafts.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 10 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-5 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
