Pauline R. SharonCedar Crest Village - Pauline R. Sharon, 93, of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, died Monday, November 9, 2020.Pauline is lovingly survived by her husband, Donald; her nieces, Marietta Pedano and her husband Mike, Fran Dettra and her husband Jack, and Paula Franchini; her nephew, Michael Rinaldi and his wife Blanca; and her great-nieces and nephews: Kristy Lynn, Stephanie, Gina, Ashley, Jaclyn, Nicole, Micaela, Michael Jr. and Bailey. She was predeceased by her sister, Rose Rinaldi.Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Due to COVID-19 regulations, anyone attending visitation must wear a mask while in the funeral home. Due to capacity limitations, you may be asked to wait in line outside while we keep numbers limited indoors. Please dress accordingly.Entombment will be held 11 am Thursday at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Benevolent Care Fund at Cedar Crest Village, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 would be greatly appreciated.For a more complete obituary, please visit