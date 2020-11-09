1/
Pauline R. Sharon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline R. Sharon

Cedar Crest Village - Pauline R. Sharon, 93, of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, died Monday, November 9, 2020.

Pauline is lovingly survived by her husband, Donald; her nieces, Marietta Pedano and her husband Mike, Fran Dettra and her husband Jack, and Paula Franchini; her nephew, Michael Rinaldi and his wife Blanca; and her great-nieces and nephews: Kristy Lynn, Stephanie, Gina, Ashley, Jaclyn, Nicole, Micaela, Michael Jr. and Bailey. She was predeceased by her sister, Rose Rinaldi.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Due to COVID-19 regulations, anyone attending visitation must wear a mask while in the funeral home. Due to capacity limitations, you may be asked to wait in line outside while we keep numbers limited indoors. Please dress accordingly.

Entombment will be held 11 am Thursday at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Benevolent Care Fund at Cedar Crest Village, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 would be greatly appreciated.

For a more complete obituary, please visit

www.scanlanfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved