Pauline S. Brown
Norwood - Pauline (Polly) S. Brown, died peacefully on September 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Born to Edward F. and Gertrude M. St. George on September 17, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA, Polly was a smart, strong and insightful woman who lived a long and active life, and did things her own way. Polly graduated from Scotch Plains Highs School in 1944, and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in music education from the New Jersey State Teacher's College in Trenton in 1948, and her Permanent Teaching Certificate in Music, Elementary and Secondary Education in 1951. While an undergraduate student, she met her future husband, Harold A. Brown, whom she wed on September 2, 1950. They were married until Harold's death in 1997. Polly was a lifelong teacher and educator in New Jersey. She served as supervisor of music in Leonia early in her career, taught vocal music for six years in Leonia and Wildwood, and also gave private instrumental music lessons in her home. Polly spent the longest portion of her career as a kindergarten teacher at the Harrington Park Elementary school, where she also served as president & head negotiator of the HPEA (Harrington Park Educator's Association). She retired in 1991, but remained an occasional substitute teacher for the school. Polly was an avid reader, and had many hobbies, among them needlepoint, bridge and other card games, and she became quite technologically savvy, playing solitaire on the computer later on in life. She also loved spending time with her family. Polly's strength, determination and resiliency - throughout her long life - were remarkable. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Edward (Bud) St. George. Polly is survived by her son, Donald E. Brown and his wife Diane; granddaughter Rebecca (Brown) Monahan & her husband Rich Monahan, and great grandchildren Elizabeth, Emmett, and Evelyn Monahan; and her son, Thomas R. Brown and his wife Lisa; granddaughter Kristin (Brown) Parker & her husband Michael Parker, and great-granddaughter, Sophie Louise Parker; and grandson Kyle Eriksen Brown, his wife Melinda, and great-granddaughter Maddison Lynn Brown. Polly spent the final eight years of her life residing at The Buckingham, in Norwood, NJ, where she enjoyed many activities with her fellow residents including "Horse Racing" and Bingo. Polly and her family are grateful for the attentive care of the Buckingham Staff. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
.