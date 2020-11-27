Pauline (nee Deski) Skudera
Elmwood Park - SKUDERA, Pauline (nee Deski), 90, of Elmwood Park, died Monday November 23, 2020. She worked for Eastman Kodak in Fair Lawn before retiring. She was a member of Elmwood Park-Paterson Elks, Elmwood Park Fire Co. #1 Ladies Auxiliary.
Beloved wife of the late Richard J., loving mother of Darlene Niclaus of Elmwood Park and the late Richard M., mother-in-law of Ruth, dear sister of Albert Deski, devoted grandmother of Rich and his wife, Jordan, Patti and her husband, Robb and Laura and her husband, Brad and proud great-grandmother of Timmy, Wesley, Connor, Miles, Elise & Elsie.
Visiting Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market St., Elmwood Park, Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com