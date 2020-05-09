Pauline (Penn/Turner) Young



Pauline (Penn/Turner) Young beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Young passed away comfortably on April 18, 2020 in her 94th year. Daughter of the late James and Ellen Penn.



Much loved mother of Jane (Turner/McCreary) Raimondo, Deborah (Turner) Riggins and predeceased by her son Alan and daughter Valorie Turner.



Cherish grandmother of Sterling (Cheri) Turner, Dana McCreary and Shane Turner. Great grandmother of Quincy Sr., Alexis, Isaiah, Jeriah and Olivia. Great great-grandmother of Quincy Jr. and Tres. Dear sister of Betty Benson, Walter Penn, Rosalind Crichlow, predeceased by siblings Edna, Carol, Patricia, Barbara and James. Remembered by her many nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends as Aunt Pauline.



Limited service was attended by family at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street on April 28th at 12:30PM. Interment followed at George Washington Memorial Park at 1:30PM reuniting her with her husband Arthur.









