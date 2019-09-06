Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry
Newton - Pearl Banach (nee Daly) 97, of Newton formerly of Little Ferry passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Vincent and Helen Daly. Before retiring, Pearl was a medical assistant. She was a former member of the Columbiettes in Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Banach ( a former Director of the Little Ferry Special Police). Devoted mother of the late Robert Banach. Survivors include her daughter-in-law Debi Banach. Her sisters; Dolores McKenna who was there for her and took great care of her and Gwen Rosenberger. Six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, September 9th at 9:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry at 11 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday, September 8th from 1-4 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Leukemia Foundation, the Hospice Program c/o Hackensack University Medical Center or to Compassionate Care Hospice would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
