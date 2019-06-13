|
Pearl M. Carter
Wyckoff - Pearl M. Carter, age 88 died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and had resided in Oradell before moving to Wyckoff in 1991. Pearl was a homemaker, dedicating her time to caring for and raising her family. Pearl was predeceased by her loving husband, Vincent Carter, Jr. in 1996. She is survived by her devoted sons, Mark S. Carter and his wife Leslie, of Mahwah, NJ, and John M. Carter and his spouse, William, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Asbury Park, NJ. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, Steven, Jaclyn and Alexandra. Visitation will take place at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2019, 9:30 am at the Funeral Home followed by the entombment at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Pearl's memory may be made to St. Anthony Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.