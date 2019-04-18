|
|
Pearl Roth
New Milford - Pearl Roth, age 92 of New Milford New Jersey passed late in the evening on the 16th day of April, 2019. At her passing she was surrounded by family and caretaker Lorna in her quaint home; the same where she raised her three children, Steven, Robyn and David.
Pearl lived a life full of successes and challenges. Born to a hat maker, Morris Blutman and mother Gertrude in old New York, she played on the streets of Brooklyn with her sister Gladys through challenging years and family dynamics. Pearl moved on to become a young star in the fashion industry and was named 'Ms. Hubba Hubba' at a runway experience hosted by City College shortly before meeting her devoted husband Harold who had recently come back from the army. Pearl moved on to become a teacher of special needs children (traveling long miles back and forth from the school) and became the chapter vice president of the New York City Hadassah. Pearl was a role model for many and represented a strong successful 20th-century woman, with one foot in the realm of affecting world change and the other building a loving family life.
Pearl is survived by three children with contrasting yet connected personalities, Stephen, Robyn and David. She is additionally blessed with 6 bright grandchildren spread across the country.
Graveside service will be Thursday April 18, 2019 at 1:00PM at Cedar Park- Beth El Cemetery
735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652.