Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Park- Beth El Cemetery
735 Forest Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Roth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pearl Roth Obituary
Pearl Roth

New Milford - Pearl Roth, age 92 of New Milford New Jersey passed late in the evening on the 16th day of April, 2019. At her passing she was surrounded by family and caretaker Lorna in her quaint home; the same where she raised her three children, Steven, Robyn and David.

Pearl lived a life full of successes and challenges. Born to a hat maker, Morris Blutman and mother Gertrude in old New York, she played on the streets of Brooklyn with her sister Gladys through challenging years and family dynamics. Pearl moved on to become a young star in the fashion industry and was named 'Ms. Hubba Hubba' at a runway experience hosted by City College shortly before meeting her devoted husband Harold who had recently come back from the army. Pearl moved on to become a teacher of special needs children (traveling long miles back and forth from the school) and became the chapter vice president of the New York City Hadassah. Pearl was a role model for many and represented a strong successful 20th-century woman, with one foot in the realm of affecting world change and the other building a loving family life.

Pearl is survived by three children with contrasting yet connected personalities, Stephen, Robyn and David. She is additionally blessed with 6 bright grandchildren spread across the country.

Graveside service will be Thursday April 18, 2019 at 1:00PM at Cedar Park- Beth El Cemetery

735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.