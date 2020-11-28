Pedro R. Rucci
Lake Hiawatha - Pedro R. Rucci, 94, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020 at home with his daughter Esther by his side in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany.
Born and raised in Punta Santiago, Humacao PR, he came to New York, at the age of 26. He had lived in Passaic for 30 years, and returned to Puerto Rico for 16 years before coming to Parsippany.
Pedro attended Barber school and earned his State Barber's License in New York, and had worked with and owned various barber shops in Passaic before his retirement due to Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at the age of 59.
A devout Christian, and a Yankees fan, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Pedro was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Confesora "Lucy" (nee Martinez); his first grandson, Max; and his siblings, Justino, Sebastian "Chan", Hipolito "Polo", Leona, and Fortunata. He is survived by his daughters, Esther Rucci Feliciano and her husband John, and Mirna Rucci Rosenblatt and her husband Ben; seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, a great-grandson, and 3 step grandchildren
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, Nov. 30, 9-10am at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). Funeral Services will commence at 10am. Interment will follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com
