Peggy A. Hairston
Hackensack - Peggy A. Hairston of Hackensack on February 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Wanda Person, and Roymir Heard-Hairston. Sister of Annie Storey, Dorothy Whittsett, Carolyn Brown, Deloise Fikes, Linda Brantley, Betty Jennings, Joyce Babbs, Adrian Underwood, Walter, Doc, James, and David Russell. Grandmother of Erica Stuart, great grandmother of Aanaiyah. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband Juiet Hairston and sister Paulette Russell. Funeral Services Sunday February 17, 4 pm at Soul Saving Station 302 W. 124th Street, N.Y., N.Y. Visitation 1-4 pm Saturday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.