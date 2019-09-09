|
|
Peggy Ann Zafarino
Kinnelon - Zafarino, Peggy Ann (nee Doyle) age 58 of Kinnelon at rest in Pequannock on September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Pat X. Zafarino of Kinnelon. Loving mother of Stephen C. Zafarino of Philadelphia, PA and the late Justin X. Zafarino (2018). Dear daughter of the late Joseph A. Doyle and the late Rita M. (nee Murphy) Doyle. Mother-in-law of Mia Zafarino and Anna Zafarino. Grandmother of Luca, Wendy and Mary. Sister of Michael Doyle and his wife Teri of Carbondale, PA. Special daughter-in-law of Maria L. Zafarino of Woodland Park. Born in Paterson, she lived in Nutley and Switzerland, before moving to Kinnelon in 2001. She was the Manager of Hospitality Treasury Operations for Wyndham Worldwide, Parsippany for the past seven years. She was a member of the Association for Financial Professionals and a member of AFPNJ. She was an avid Trekkie and loved crocheting and puzzling. Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.