Peggy Lamme
Cresskill - Lamme, Peggy (nee Sutlovic), 86, of Cresskill, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Loving mother of the late Richard Lamme. Dear sister of Michael Sutlovic & his wife Joyce and Eleanor Sutlovic. Funeral Monday, July 13th at 10AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna R.C. Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Friends will be received Sunday, July 12th 2-4PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com