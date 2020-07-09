1/1
Peggy Lamme
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Lamme

Cresskill - Lamme, Peggy (nee Sutlovic), 86, of Cresskill, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Loving mother of the late Richard Lamme. Dear sister of Michael Sutlovic & his wife Joyce and Eleanor Sutlovic. Funeral Monday, July 13th at 10AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna R.C. Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Friends will be received Sunday, July 12th 2-4PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Madonna R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hunt Stellato Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved