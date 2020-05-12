Penelope "Jane" Tarvin
Ridgewood - Penelope Jane Tarvin "Jane" beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at home surrounded by family on May 9, 2020 at age 84.
Jane was born on March 17, 1936 in Ottawa, Canada to Robert and Dorothy Putman. Growing up in Canada she developed natural abilities and love for skiing and ice skating. She moved to the Boston area as a teenager and it was there she met Roy Tarvin. They were married in June of 1957 and moved to Ridgewood, NJ where they raised their five children.
Jane was totally devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who all called her "Mama". She was the epitome of a loving nurturer with a "can do" spirit who put everyone in her family before herself. She had infinite patience with children, a quiet inner strength and was always kind and gracious to everyone she met. She was a constant at her children and grandchildren's recitals, plays and athletic events. She loved hosting family gatherings and nurturing her family with her wonderful cooking skills. She immensely enjoyed her summers in the Adirondack Mountains as it reminded her of the summers of her youth in Canada. She loved nature and especially enjoyed watching birds. She was the center of her family's life and will be tremendously missed.
Jane was preceded in death by her father, Robert Putman and her mother Dorothy Jefferies. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Jon Vandevander, her brothers-in-law Charles Tarvin and Robert Guinessy and her sister-in-law Liz Tarvin. She is survived by her brother-in-law James Tarvin of Goshen, NY, sister-in-law Sallie Guinessy of Sylvania, OH and her five adoring children all of Ridgewood; Tom Tarvin (Margaret) Anne Vandevander, Andrew Tarvin (Suzy) Sally Thurston (Tom) and Mary Passaro (John). Also surviving are grandchildren; Jonny (Mallory) Janie, Tommy, Annie, Molly, Sarah, Robby, Michael, Hunter, Porter, Jack, Matthew, Katie, and great grandchildren, Marlowe and Brooke and many nieces and nephews. Feeneyfuneralhome.com
Services were private.
Published in The Ridgewood News from May 12 to May 15, 2020.