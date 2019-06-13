|
|
Percival S. Hill, IV
Naples, FL - Percival Smith Hill IV ("Percy") age 67, of Naples, Florida passed away in the comfort of family on Thursday February 28, 2019.
He was born January 6, 1952 (Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge NJ) to Percival Smith Hill III and the former Patricia Bell Blake. He was grandson of the late Percival S. Hill II (Vice President, original Bank of Nutley) and Isabelle A. Hill, prominent members of old Nutley society. His paternal grandparents were the late Theodore Dockstader Blake, Capt. USN (retired) and Frances Grace MacMillan (nee Bell) Blake of Essex Fells.
Percy grew up in Nutley, NJ and graduated in the Nutley High School Class of 1970, where he earned Varsity letters on Football, Wrestling, and Crew teams. Percy went on to attend Marietta College in Ohio, and later Montclair State College in New Jersey, obtaining a degree in Business. He was also an accomplished musician whose talents honed in high school bands led him to the west coast, where he gained local notoriety in a group named the "Buckwheat Boys" as well as the "Flying Burrito Brothers." Over the years he was used as a session guitarist/vocalist for various bands.
Percy later worked in Finance and had a long career with Merrill Lynch, Raymond James/Cantella, and most recently, HD Vest.
He enjoyed friends, family, surfing, sailing, motorcycles, flying - and beloved pets, big and small. He will be especially remembered for his generous nature and willingness to help others.
Percy is predeceased by his parents, the aforementioned Percival S. Hill III and Patricia Blake Hill. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Amy (nee Diaz) Hill and his children: daughter Victoria Blake Hill and son Percival S. Hill V ("PJ") as well as a stepson, James Allan Sanderson. He is also survived by his sisters: Patricia Hill Herron (Mrs. Michael Herron) of Chesterfield NJ and Hillary Blake Hill (Mrs. Bruce S. Trovato) of Hardwick NJ.
Per his wishes, he will be buried in the family plot in West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwood, Pennsylvania. A memorial service has been scheduled for noon, Saturday July 13, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, 200 Highfield Lane, Nutley, NJ 07110. A reception follows in the church parish hall. All family and friends are welcome. [Please RSVP 973-667-5109 if planning to attend the reception.]
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Percy's name to Brooke's Legacy Animal Rescue in Naples, Florida or to Grace Episcopal Church, Nutley, NJ.