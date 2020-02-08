|
Lincoln Park - Perry A. Troiano, 83, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away at home on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lincoln Park and lived there his entire life. He owned and operated his own business, Morris Septic Tank Service for 50 years. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Perry loved to hunt and fish, He always enjoyed cooking for his friends and family. Devoted son of the late Emil and Dorothy Troiano (nee Voit). He is also survived by his wife Katherine. Beloved father of Denise Derby of CA, Diane Howard of Crown Point, NY, Perry Troiano of Lincoln Park and Katherine Troiano-Bartsch and her husband Harry of Lincoln Park. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who all loved him deeply. Funeral Service on Tuesday evening at 7 PM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ. Visiting prior to the service on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to Atlantic Hospice, 465 South Street, Suite 100B, Morristown, NJ 07960. www.kerimemorial.com