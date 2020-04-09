|
Perry Rosenstein
Teaneck - Rosenstein, Perry, age 94 of Teaneck, NJ, formerly of Great Neck and Bronx, NY passed away on April 3, 2020.
Perry is survived by his wife Gladys, his daughter Judy, sons Carl and Neal from his first marriage to Dorothea (deceased), his son-in-law Mark, his daughters-in-law Sabine and Yuko, grandchildren Tanya, Freya, and Oskar, his brother Donald and sister-in-law Grace, Miriam, the wife of his late brother Philip, stepdaughter and stepsons Terry, Larry, and Bruce and their spouses Tom, Lorraine, and Melanie, and step grandchildren Mathew, Jordan, Robin, Bryan, Max, Sam, and Gabe, and many nieces & nephews.
Perry was President of the Puffin Foundation in Teaneck and was the President Emeritus of the Teaneck Creek Conservancy. He was also Co-Founder & President of Brighton Best Socket Screw Manufacturing. He proudly served our country, in the U.S. Navy, during World War II.
Perry singularly and purposefully dedicated much of his life to the fight for democracy and economic and social justice. His legacy is enormous. He will be remembered for his support of an incredible variety of causes, care for his family, advocacy for his community, and passion for collective action that continues in the work of the Puffin Foundation.
Arrangements were private.
Donations, in his memory, can be made to the Teaneck Creek Conservancy, 20 Puffin Way, Teaneck, NJ 07666. For further information and to view Perry's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com