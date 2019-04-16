|
|
Peter A. Clarke
- - Peter A. Clarke, 95 years old, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at approximately 2:00 AM.
Peter was born in Plainfield, NJ on September 6, 1923. His parents were Howard E. Clarke and Maude (Leach) Clarke. Peter was one of six children. He attended school in Skokie, IL and graduated from Northwestern University. He was Manager of the 1949 Rose Bowl Football Team.
Peter worked for Scott Paper Company for 7 years, then was employed by Professional Budget Plan for 28 years, when they were bought out by a company and no longer needed Peter's services. He retired at age 62, and in two years decided to go back to Real Estate School and worked to the age of 80, retiring to North Miami Beach, FL. He moved to Cedar Crest in 2001 with his longtime partner Joseph Rosica, whom he met on August 22, 1970. After 43 years of being together the law changed and they were able to marry in Civil Court on August 22, 2013, then later in a religious ceremony on October 26, 2013. Peter is survived by his sister Maude Kuenning, who resides in Livermore, CA.
Visiting hours will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 pm Wednesday, April 17 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 24 at Cedar Crest Chapel, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory to American Macular Degeneration Foundation would be greatly appreciated by his family.