|
|
Peter A. De Rosa
Paramus - Peter A. De Rosa, age 88, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Jersey City and spent most of his life in North Bergen before moving to Waldwick and then to Paramus, but he always considered himself to be a "North Bergenite". Peter was a US Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, Peter was a Stock Loan Officer with Daiwa in Jersey City. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Dolores De Rosa in 1987. He is survived by his loving daughters; Sharon Smolen and her husband, Philip of Glen Ridge, NJ and Elaine Kowal and her husband, Stanley of Waldwick, NJ and his four dear grandchildren; Ryan, Olivia, Billy and Alyssa, who were the highlight of his life. Also surviving is his sister, Nancy DeFilippis of Wood Ridge, NJ and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will take place at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm. The funeral will begin with prayers at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 8:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Luke R.C. Church, 340 Franklin Tpke., Ho Ho Kus, NJ. The interment will take place at Madonna Cemetery, Ft. Lee, NJ.