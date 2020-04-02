Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter A. Hartley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter A. Hartley Obituary
Peter A. Hartley

Hasbrouck Heights - Peter A. Hartley 60, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Copiague, NY. to the late William and Arlene Hartley. Peter was a sheet metal mechanic for Custom Air-Conditioning in Little Falls. He was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church and a member of the Monsignor Fitzpatrick Knights of Columbus Council 7041 both in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Kelley) Hartley. Devoted father of Eric Kelley and his wife Colleen, Michael Hartley and Melissa Hartley. Dear brother of Patricia Fenton, Cathi Strothers, William Hartley and Matthew Hartley. Loving grandfather of Piper Lee Kelley. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered at Corpus Christi Church at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To leave online condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -