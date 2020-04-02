|
Peter A. Hartley
Peter A. Hartley 60, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Copiague, NY. to the late William and Arlene Hartley. Peter was a sheet metal mechanic for Custom Air-Conditioning in Little Falls. He was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church and a member of the Monsignor Fitzpatrick Knights of Columbus Council 7041 both in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Kelley) Hartley. Devoted father of Eric Kelley and his wife Colleen, Michael Hartley and Melissa Hartley. Dear brother of Patricia Fenton, Cathi Strothers, William Hartley and Matthew Hartley. Loving grandfather of Piper Lee Kelley. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered at Corpus Christi Church at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights.