Peter A. Indiveri
Peter A. Indiveri of River Vale, NJ passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 5, 2020.
Peter was married to Mary for 42 years and was blessed with two loving sons. Peter was born in the Bronx and moved to Leonia as a teen.
Peter was a CPA and held various CFO positions, most recently at Mark IV Transportation and Logistics. While previously working at Inverness, Inc. Peter invented an apparatus for increasing piercing safety and was granted a US patent for his design.
Peter was a parishioner at St. Pius X in Old Tappan where he was an active member working with the RCIA team. He was a Eucharistic Minister as well as an usher at St. Pius. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Peter loved nothing more than fixing anything he could get his hands on for himself, family and friends. An avid story-teller, Peter loved to share his interests with everyone.
Peter was a wonderful, devoted and loving father and husband. Peter is survived by his wife Mary (Gordan) and his two sons - Chris and Mark Indiveri, brothers-in-law Bob Gordan (recently deceased) and his wife Pat, Rick Gordan and his wife Claire and Paul Gordan. He is also survived by his brothers Mike Indiveri and his wife Judi and Tim Indiveri as well as his sister Kathy Usis. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass to remember Peter and celebrate his life will be held at St. Pius X church in Old Tappan on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Donations can be made in Peter's memory to St. Jude's at StJudes.org
.