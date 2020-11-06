1/1
Peter A. Indiveri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter A. Indiveri

Peter A. Indiveri of River Vale, NJ passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 5, 2020.

Peter was married to Mary for 42 years and was blessed with two loving sons. Peter was born in the Bronx and moved to Leonia as a teen.

Peter was a CPA and held various CFO positions, most recently at Mark IV Transportation and Logistics. While previously working at Inverness, Inc. Peter invented an apparatus for increasing piercing safety and was granted a US patent for his design.

Peter was a parishioner at St. Pius X in Old Tappan where he was an active member working with the RCIA team. He was a Eucharistic Minister as well as an usher at St. Pius. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Peter loved nothing more than fixing anything he could get his hands on for himself, family and friends. An avid story-teller, Peter loved to share his interests with everyone.

Peter was a wonderful, devoted and loving father and husband. Peter is survived by his wife Mary (Gordan) and his two sons - Chris and Mark Indiveri, brothers-in-law Bob Gordan (recently deceased) and his wife Pat, Rick Gordan and his wife Claire and Paul Gordan. He is also survived by his brothers Mike Indiveri and his wife Judi and Tim Indiveri as well as his sister Kathy Usis. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass to remember Peter and celebrate his life will be held at St. Pius X church in Old Tappan on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Donations can be made in Peter's memory to St. Jude's at StJudes.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved