Peter A. Meich, Jr.
Bloomingdale - Peter A. Meich, Jr., 73, of Bloomingdale, New Jersey passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hoboken, he lived in Bloomingdale for 45 years. Peter worked in sales for BioReference Laboratories for over 40 years before retiring in 2018. While he worked at BioReference, he received many awards for his dedication. Peter was also active in the Optimist Club in Kinnelon. He was an assistant coach for Little League and assistant scoutmaster for Troop 286 in Bloomingdale. He played on the Men's Softball and Bowling Leagues for many years. He was also an active member of the Circle of Friends Group with St. Mary's. He treasured gatherings at the house with his friends and family and was always an energetic host. His quick witted humor will be missed by all. Peter was a parishioner of the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church and St. Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes.
Predeceased by his parents Peter A. in 1982, his mother Elizabeth (nee Luft) Meich in 2019, his sister Brenda Van Orden in 2008, Uncles Ernest and Charles Luft, and Aunts Tillie, Catherine, and Martha. Peter is survived by his former wife and caretaker Janice. Loving father to Peter (Ada), Renee (Greg) Giordano, and Thomas. Beloved grandfather (Pop Pop) to Olivia, Sofia, and Nicole and great grandfather to Sophia. His sister Catherine (Tom) Rutowski, his nephews Thomas (Marilena) and Jeffrey (Shannon) Rutowski, and niece Karen (Anthony) Licamara. He is also survived by his cherished friend Paul Kochis as well as great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9th from 4 to 8pm, at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler. A Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10th, 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Pompton Lakes. Burial will follow at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus.
