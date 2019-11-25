Resources
Peter Andrew Creadick

Peter Andrew Creadick passed away at the age of 63 on November 15, 2019 in Laughlin, Nevada from natural causes. He was born in North Brunswick Township, NJ, on June 23, 1956. At age four he moved to Ramsey, NJ where he enjoyed playing sports and creating long-lasting friendships throughout the rest of his childhood.

Peter attended Ramsey High School, Muhlenberg College, Ramapo College, and received both his Bachelor's of Science and his Masters of Science from New York University. Throughout the course of his life, he achieved success as an athlete, model, actor, and real estate broker.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Richard G. and Mary Creadick. He is survived by his twin sons Joshua and Justin, his sister Jennifer, brother Timothy, and his four nieces and one nephew. He is also survived by his grandchildren Anthony, Matthew, Robin, Kayleb, Sophia, and Nathan.

Peter lived a wayward life over the last decade but maintained constant communication with those family and friends he loved so much. His desire to find purpose and truth allowed him to achieve a fulfilled life.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Cremation was private and all services will be held in California.
