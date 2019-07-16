|
Peter Bedrosian
Old Tappan - Peter Bedrosian, a longtime resident of Old Tappan, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Peter was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. After serving his country, he worked as an executive for Biltmore Tuxedo. After which, he went on to work as the Executive Vice President for National Utilities Services, until his retirement. He met and married the love of his life Joan Evelyn, together they went on to raise three wonderful children, and later becoming proud grandparents. Peter was a family man first and foremost, and there is nothing he cherished more in life than time spent with his family.
Survived by his beloved wife of over 63 years, Joan Evelyn Bedrosian. Devoted father of Susan Latilla, Lawrence Jon Bedrosian and his wife Dorota Maria, and Audrey Mary Bedrosian. Dear brother of Ann Yotnakparian, George Bedrosian, and Bert Bedrosian. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa Maria, Danielle Joan, Stephanie Susan, Nicholas Ross, and Joseph Peter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Wednesday, July 17th from 4-8PM. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 18th at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn at 10:30AM, all asked to meet at church. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Peter's honor to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.