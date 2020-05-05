Peter Clemente



Paramus - Peter Clemente, formerly of Lyndhurst,passed away peacefully April 30th. Beloved husband of the late Doris nee Reddy. Loving father to Peter(JoanAnn),Michele (Ken) Bray, devoted grandfather to Shannon (Alex) LoBue, Shane (Maggie) Bray, Shawn Bray and his girlfriend Pam, loving great grandfather to Dominic LoBue. Survived by many loving neices and nephews.



Pete was a World War II Veteran in the air force. He belonged to AMVETS Post 20. He worked for Preston Trucking Company for 42 years. Memorial service to be determined









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store