Peter David Kurtz
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter David Kurtz

Cliffside Park - Peter David Kurtz, LCSW, of Cliffside Park, NJ passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving wife Dr. Odette Cohn and beloved sons Jeffrey Kurtz, of Yonkers, NY and Joshua Kurtz, of Washington, DC. Peter was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 5th, 1944 to Harry and Fanny Kurtz. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Brandeis University and a Master's of Social Work from the University of Michigan. Throughout his career, he cared deeply about the patients he served. He loved music, Sea Ranch, CA, a good pie, and his family. Peter's boundless joy and celebration of life will be profoundly missed and remembered always. Private services will be held virtually. Donations can be made in his honor to the Marlboro Music Festival.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved