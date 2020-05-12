Peter David Kurtz



Cliffside Park - Peter David Kurtz, LCSW, of Cliffside Park, NJ passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving wife Dr. Odette Cohn and beloved sons Jeffrey Kurtz, of Yonkers, NY and Joshua Kurtz, of Washington, DC. Peter was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 5th, 1944 to Harry and Fanny Kurtz. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Brandeis University and a Master's of Social Work from the University of Michigan. Throughout his career, he cared deeply about the patients he served. He loved music, Sea Ranch, CA, a good pie, and his family. Peter's boundless joy and celebration of life will be profoundly missed and remembered always. Private services will be held virtually. Donations can be made in his honor to the Marlboro Music Festival.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store