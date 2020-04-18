Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Peter DeMaria


1934 - 2020
Peter DeMaria

Hasbrouck Heights - Peter DeMaria 85, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Joseph and Rose (nee Sciortino) DeMaria. Peter was a 1952 graduate of Garfield High School and a 1966 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. Served in the U.S. Army as a Medic 1956-1958. He was a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management and managed real estate properties in North NJ and NYC; retiring from CIB International. Peter enjoyed supporting his grandchildren's athletic events and never missed a game. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Avery) DeMaria. Devoted father of Joseph DeMaria and his wife Eileen and Christopher DeMaria. Dear brother of Virginia Leidy , Dolores Carney and Joyce Mazzara and the late Vincent, Salvatore and Priscilla Phillips. Loving grandfather of Margaret Ratliff and her husband Kristopher, Katherine, Jane, Michelle and Juliette. Great grandfather of Eleanor Anne Ratliff. Cremation will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
