Peter Dennis Fedorchak
Westwood - Peter Dennis Fedorchak of Westwood, NJ formerly of Jersey City, NJ passed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Coscia) Fedorchak. Devoted father of Diane Fedorchak and her spouse Elaine Brigham, and Marc Fedorchak and his wife Laura. Loving grandfather of Morgan and Rayah. Dear brother of Gregory Fedorchak and his wife Barbara and the late Jack Fedorchak and Helen Brown. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will receive their family and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8PM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Andrew's RC Church, Westwood, NJ on Saturday at 10AM. Cremation, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The Friends of Westwood Public Library, 49 Park Avenue, Westwood, NJ 07675 would be appreciated.
