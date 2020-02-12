Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's RC Church
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Fedorchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Dennis Fedorchak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Dennis Fedorchak Obituary
Peter Dennis Fedorchak

Westwood - Peter Dennis Fedorchak of Westwood, NJ formerly of Jersey City, NJ passed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Coscia) Fedorchak. Devoted father of Diane Fedorchak and her spouse Elaine Brigham, and Marc Fedorchak and his wife Laura. Loving grandfather of Morgan and Rayah. Dear brother of Gregory Fedorchak and his wife Barbara and the late Jack Fedorchak and Helen Brown. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will receive their family and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8PM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Andrew's RC Church, Westwood, NJ on Saturday at 10AM. Cremation, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The Friends of Westwood Public Library, 49 Park Avenue, Westwood, NJ 07675 would be appreciated.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -