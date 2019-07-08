Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Assumption R.C Ch
Wood-Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DeParto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter DeParto


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter DeParto Obituary
Peter DeParto

Wood-Ridge - Peter DeParto, 68, of Wood-Ridge, NJ passed away on July 4th, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family.

Born in Jersey City to Joseph DeParto and Clara (Albanese) on May 22nd, 1951. A graduate of North Bergen High School ('69) and William Paterson College ('73). Pete and Annette (Lee) were married June 8th, 1974 and recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Pete was the devoted father to Alissa Moore and husband Mike and Peter Anthony. He is also survived by his brother Joseph DeParto and sister Sharon Reina. He leaves behind a large extended family of sister/brother-in laws, nieces and nephews.

Pete worked as an estimator in printing and publishing at GS Imaging. He happily retired in 2016 and enjoyed cooking, family holidays, attending NJ Devils games with his son Peter, travelling, and going to Broadway shows and concerts.

Funeral Wednesday 10am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.

Funeral Mass 10:30am at Our Lady of Assumption R.C Ch. Wood-Ridge. Cremation private.

Vis Tuesday 4-8PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Canadian/American Spinal Research Organization https://www.csro.com/. The family of Peter DeParto wishes to thank the loving and supportive staff from Hackensack Hospital.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now