Peter DeParto
Wood-Ridge - Peter DeParto, 68, of Wood-Ridge, NJ passed away on July 4th, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family.
Born in Jersey City to Joseph DeParto and Clara (Albanese) on May 22nd, 1951. A graduate of North Bergen High School ('69) and William Paterson College ('73). Pete and Annette (Lee) were married June 8th, 1974 and recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Pete was the devoted father to Alissa Moore and husband Mike and Peter Anthony. He is also survived by his brother Joseph DeParto and sister Sharon Reina. He leaves behind a large extended family of sister/brother-in laws, nieces and nephews.
Pete worked as an estimator in printing and publishing at GS Imaging. He happily retired in 2016 and enjoyed cooking, family holidays, attending NJ Devils games with his son Peter, travelling, and going to Broadway shows and concerts.
Funeral Wednesday 10am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.
Funeral Mass 10:30am at Our Lady of Assumption R.C Ch. Wood-Ridge. Cremation private.
Vis Tuesday 4-8PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Canadian/American Spinal Research Organization https://www.csro.com/. The family of Peter DeParto wishes to thank the loving and supportive staff from Hackensack Hospital.