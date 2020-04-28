|
Peter Dimatos
Palisades Park - Dimatos, Panagiotis (Peter), age 87, longtime resident of Palisades Park, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday April 26, 2020. The Dimatos family lost their patriarch and hero. Born in Kefalonia, Greece he came to the United States after having served in the Hellenic Air Force and settled in New York City. He was an Entrepreneur and restaurant owner, most recently of the West Orange Diner in West Orange, NJ. A devoted husband, family man, and loving father, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and extended family, dancing, gardening, and cooking. Peter was a philosopher, debater, and wonderful storyteller, having written volumes of unpublished short stories and Greek poetry. He touched, helped, and guided many lives during his life's journey. Nephews and nieces considered him a second father, which was an honor to him. His sense of humor, love and joy will forever be remembered. Peter was a member of the Kefalos Society of America.
Beloved husband of the late Niki Mihalitsianos Dimatos. Devoted father of Asineth Dimatos and her husband Jeffrey Schwartz, Stamatia Dimatos Schreck and her husband Michael Schreck, Victoria Dimatos Golemis and her husband Van Golemis. Cherished and proud Pappou of Julianna, Michael, Niki Eleni, and Niki Alexandra. Beloved brother of Dennis Dimatos, Nikos Dimatos, Marina Skliris, and the late Spiridon Dimatos. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends both in the area and in Greece. May his memory be eternal.
The family is having a private funeral in keeping with the Greek Orthodox traditions. They will plan a 40-day memorial service once current gathering restrictions are lifted.