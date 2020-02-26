|
Peter E. Greco
New Milford - Peter Edward Greco of New Milford passed away suddenly on February 22, 2020 at the age of 57. Peter was an accomplished professional musician who generously shared his exceptional talents throughout the community, touching countless lives with his passion for music and love of God, family and innumerable friends. He brought genuine and limitless joy, light and love to whomever he met, whether at churches, nursing homes, and innumerable other venues. He remembered the important dates in the lives of so many with phone calls, personalized cards, cassettes and CDs of his music.
Peter played 14 instruments, but he was magical on the piano and guitar. He was a member of the music ministry at St. Joseph's Church in Oradell, Sacred Heart Church in Haworth, St. Therese Church in Cresskill as well as other surrounding parishes. He was the Music Minister for St. Joseph's Teen Group. He volunteered at St. Joseph's School playing at Kindergarten graduations for 25 years. Peter was a member of the rock band Some Guys and a Broad, and the Mike Luipersbeck Jazz Trio.
Peter was a Renaissance man, a voracious reader, who enjoyed talking about politics, religion, and art. He was the Valedictorian of Bergen County Vocational High School, a member of the Boy Scouts and received the Eunice Kennedy Schriver Award for swimming at the Special Olympics.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Bernard Greco. He is survived by his devoted and loving sister Cynthia Greco, cousin Lisa Raacke MD and husband Edward Malley, and nieces Katherine, Rita and Caroline Malley, aunt Mimi Sarthou and aunts and uncles George and Antoinette Greco and Edward and Betty Greco as well as many other cousins and extended family members and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ on Friday, February 28th from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street Oradell on Saturday, February 29th at 10 AM. All are asked to meet at church. Interment following in Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peter's honor to the Peter Greco Memorial Fund, 552 Corbett Place, Oradell, NJ 07649.