Peter Economos
Oakland - ECONOMOS, Peter, age 78, of Wayne, died on January 13, 2020. Born and raised in NY, NY he lived in Ridgewood for many years settling in Wayne 19 years ago. Peter was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, a film distributor for 30 years retiring from P.A.T. Film Services in Manhattan, and in his retirement was a crossing guard in Wayne for 5 years. Peter is survived by 3 children, Katherine Hogan, Petrina Horvath and Nicholas Economos, a sister, Joann Evans, and 7 cherished grandchildren. Viewing Thursday 7-9 pm. The funeral is Friday, January 17, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10:30 am followed by a 12 pm service at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Wyckoff. Entombment Our Lady of Magnificat Cemetery, Kinnelon. The Economos family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com