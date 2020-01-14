Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Peter Economos Obituary
Peter Economos

Oakland - ECONOMOS, Peter, age 78, of Wayne, died on January 13, 2020. Born and raised in NY, NY he lived in Ridgewood for many years settling in Wayne 19 years ago. Peter was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, a film distributor for 30 years retiring from P.A.T. Film Services in Manhattan, and in his retirement was a crossing guard in Wayne for 5 years. Peter is survived by 3 children, Katherine Hogan, Petrina Horvath and Nicholas Economos, a sister, Joann Evans, and 7 cherished grandchildren. Viewing Thursday 7-9 pm. The funeral is Friday, January 17, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10:30 am followed by a 12 pm service at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Wyckoff. Entombment Our Lady of Magnificat Cemetery, Kinnelon. The Economos family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
