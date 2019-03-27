|
|
Peter F. Bucceri
New Milford - Peter F. Bucceri, of New Milford, died peacefully March 24, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved husband of 36 years to Carol (née Christensen). Devoted father of Edward Bucceri and his wife Shirley, Lois Chiaramonte and her husband Paul, Suzanne Mormino and her husband Patrick, daughter-in-law Wendy Bucceri. Cherished grandfather of Elissa, Matthew and wife Liz, Meredith and husband Tommy, Christine, Patrick and wife Veronica, Paul and wife Jane, Anthony and wife Jamie, Amanda, and great-grandfather of Lorenna and Jackson. Predeceased by his first wife Louise (1980), his son, Raymond (2011), daughter-in-law Loretta (2008), and eight siblings.
Peter was born in New York City to Mary and Salvatore and was a machinist with N.J. Machine Corp. of Hoboken. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was a member of American Legion #226, River Edge.
Funeral Service Friday, March 29th, 10 AM Grace Lutheran Church, River Edge. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Thursday, March 28th, 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.