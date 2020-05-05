Peter F. Valinoti
Peter F. Valinoti

Paterson - Peter F. Valinoti, age 88, of Paterson, NJ passed away on, Monday, May 4, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Paterson for 28 years. Mr. Valinoti was a member of the Park East Terrace Social Club of Paterson and a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. A talented artist, Peter enjoyed painting and drawing, especially Disney characters which he gifted to family and friends.

A member of New York City Laborers' Union Local 79, he was a mason tender for 64 years before retiring in 1991.

Beloved husband of the late Genevieve (Dachille) Valinoti. Loving and devoted father of Carmella Pacella and husband Joseph, Anthony Valinoti and wife Lisa, Josephine Valinoti-Fernandez and husband Angel Fernandez and the late Sandra Mas and surviving husband Ronald. Cherished grandfather of Ronald, Peter, Ernie, Vicky, Michael, Anthony, Ross and wife Vanessa and Nicolas and wife Jessica. Adored great-grandfather of Paige, Gianna, Ava and Violet.

Services are private. A memorial service is being planned for the future. Please continue to check the funeral home website for details. Donations in memory of Peter may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
