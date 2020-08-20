Peter F. Williams



Peter F. Williams, 74, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Little Ferry for the past 50 years. He worked in security at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack for over 40 years before retiring in 2011. Peter was the beloved son of the late Phillip Williams and the late Eleanor Williams Hurt ( nee Johnk ); the dear brother of Lorraine Steinheimer; the loving uncle of Janel Prospero, Diane Brando , John Steinheimer , and 6 great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services on Saturday, August 22nd at 9 a.m. in Hackensack Cemetery, 289 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack, N.J. Arrangements are being handled by the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington.









