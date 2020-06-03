Peter Fellema
Ringwood - FELLEMA, Peter, age 84, of Ringwood, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born to Milton and Sadie Fellema, on August 13,1935 in Paterson, and he attended Eastern Christian School. Peter and Aimee (nee Delsemme) were married in 1953, and together they raised 5 children. He was predeceased by his parents, Milton and Sadie, his step-mother, Ann, and a younger brother, Robert. Peter is survived by his wife Aimee, brother, John Fellema (Janet); daughter, Linda Ann Schimpf (Louis); sons, Peter James (Cindy), Douglas Alan (Maria), Charles Milton, and Robert John (Jill), five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service to be announced at a further date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Community Presbyterian Church of Ringwood. The Fellema family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.