More Obituaries for Peter Georgokas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Georgokas


1936 - 2020
Peter Georgokas Obituary
Peter Georgokas

Wyckoff - Peter Georgokas, age 84, of Wyckoff passed away peacefully in his home on February 3, 2020.

Born on January 20, 1936 to Sophie and Michael Georgokas, Peter was a 1955 graduate of Ridgewood High School. He married Ellen Symos on February 12, 1967 and lived in Wyckoff, NJ until 2000- seven years after his wife Ellen's passing. Peter worked over 60 years in the automotive industry as a used car manager and had a true passion for cars. Peter enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his favorite sports teams, taking trips to the racetrack and the Jersey Shore.

Peter is survived by his three daughters; Anastasia, Stephanie, and Alexandra; his three son-in-laws; David, Neil, and Bob; and his four loving grandchildren; Ellen, Christopher, Jackson, and Maxwell, as well as many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, George Georgokas and Diane Anastos.

Funeral service will be at 10:30am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 467 Grandview Ave. Wyckoff, NJ 07482. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) 12221 Merit Drive Suite 1950 Dallas, TX 75251. www.browningforshay.com.
