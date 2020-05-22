Peter Gerula
Peter Gerula, 84, of Clifton, passed away on May 17, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born in San Jose, Misiones, Argentina, he came to the US in 1967 and settled in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, before moving to Clifton in 1975. A parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Passaic, Peter was a Production Controller for the Bank of New York in New York City for many years. Peter was devoted to his family, friends and workmates. Peter was always happy for gatherings and loved to be surrounded by his grandchildren.
Beloved husband of Maria (Wynnyk) of 56 years. Devoted father of Alexandra Asteris and her husband Mark, and Christine Gerula and her husband Sanjeev Patel, all of Upper Saddle River. Loving grandfather of Maxmilian, Charles and Olivia Asteris, and Nicholas and Sophia Patel. Dear brother of Michael, Nicholas and Leonardo Gerula, and Marta Kruszelnicki.
Funeral Services were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Peter was laid to rest at St. Andrew Ukrainian Cemetery, South Bound Brook.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org, in memory of Peter, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.