Peter Glaviano
Cedar Grove - Peter Glaviano, of Cedar Grove, NJ passed on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 97.
Peter was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Jessie and Domenick Glaviano. A lifelong NJ resident, he had resided in North Arlington for over 70 years, and in Hackensack before recently moving to Cedar Grove, NJ.
Peter was an entrepreneur in the furniture business spanning all facets from sales, to home service calls, and re-upholstery; once owning a thriving business in Deal, NJ.
Peter was an avid sports fan and loved boxing above all. He enjoyed making trips to Atlantic City, reminiscing about the old days, and keeping up with all the current news and political programs. As a boy, Peter loved his dog George, and spending Summers at the farm in Ringoes, NJ.
Peter's greatest joy came from his family and close friends. He was the last surviving member of the Glaviano family, and tended to each of them in their time of need. He was predeceased by his loving mother and father, Jessie and Domenick, his brother Joseph, and sisters Josephine and Helen. He is survived by his beloved friends; Sisters of Charity Kathleen Mirenda and Joann Bromley, and his dear friend Sandra "Edith" Carlos. He is cherished by the Tummino Family; his dearest friends Eileen, Andrew, John, and Andrew Jr. "Rocky".
A private memorial service and burial at will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Rehabilitation Healthcare, 315 E. Lindsey Rd., Cedar Grove, NJ 07009. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.