Peter HerinaWanaque - Peter Herina, 92, of Wanaque, NJ and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. Born in Wallington, New Jersey to the late Stephen and Mary (nee Fengya) Herina. Beloved husband of Angelina (nee Pizzi) Herina of 58 years. Devoted father of Peter and his wife Beth of Ringwood, New Jersey and Jo-Anne Jeffreys and her husband, Timothy of Naples, Florida. Cherished grandfather of Dylan and Haley Herina and TJ Jeffreys. Peter was predeceased by his brothers, George, Stephen and John and his sisters, Helen Yoda, Rose Keresty and Margaret Breznak. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He graduated from Garfield High School and St. John's University School of Pharmacy. He was the owner of Shippee's Pharmacy in Wanaque, New Jersey for over 40 years before retiring. He was a former Rotarian and active in his community. He spent every summer at his home in Lavallette, NJ with his family enjoying the ocean, eating crabs, sitting on his deck and smoking a cigar. A memorial service at St. Francis Church, Haskell, NJ and a burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook, NJ at a later time due to Covid. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095B Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fl 34105.