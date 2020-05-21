Peter J. AltamuraSaddle Brook - Peter J. Altamura, 74, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Hoboken, NJ he was raised in Weehawken prior to settling in Saddle Brook 47 years ago. A proud veteran, he served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Altamura earned his Master's degree in education from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Saddle Brook where he taught CCD for many years. Peter was a member of the New Jersey and Bergenfield Education Associations. Peter enjoyed following the Hawthorne Caballero Drum and Bugle Corp and the Jersey Shore especially spending time with his family and friends at his shore house in Lakewood. He will be missed immensely by his family and friends.Prior to retiring, he was employed as a teacher and guidance counselor with the Bergenfield Board of Education for 40 years.Beloved husband of Helen (Tarrant) Altamura. Loving and devoted father of Kimberly Gerken and husband Roger, Scott Altamura and wife Susan and Melissa Mitchell and husband Jeffrey. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan Gerken. Dear brother of Arthur Altamura and wife Carol Ann, Gregory Altamura and wife Geri and Anna Marie Altamura. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information please visit