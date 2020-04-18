Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Peter J. Cator Jr.


1938 - 2020
River Edge - Peter J. Cator, Jr. of River Edge, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Sarah (nee Williams) Cator for 56 years. Cherished brother of James Cator and his wife Cheryl. Loving brother-in-law of Louise Radican, Margaret Williams, Florence Romanko, and Richard Radican. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation is private. In Peter's memory memorial donations may be made to: P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Vorheesingwersen
