Peter J. Kueken, Sr.
Passaic - Peter J. Kueken, Sr., 84, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2020. Born in Hicksville, Long Island, he lived most of his life in Passaic. An active parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, RC Church, Passaic, Peter volunteered his time on many church committees, for Pre-Cana, the Boy Scouts and took care of the sound systems in the church and school. For 25 years, Peter was a music installer & technician for Muzak, Inc., Clifton, retiring in 1989.
Beloved husband of the late Diane (Viespi) who passed away in 2008 and also predeceased by his siblings: Rien, Isabell Kuzicki-Byra, Mary and Louis. Devoted father of Laura Mikolajczyk and her husband Mark of Clifton, Peter J. Kueken Jr., of Passaic, and Gregory J. Kueken and his wife Karen of Nutley. Loving grandfather of Sarah & Jamie Mikolajczyk, Jacquelyn and Gregory M. Kueken.
Memorial Mass Saturday September 26, 2020, 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 10 St. Francis Way, Passaic. Following the Mass, Peter's cremated remains will be laid to rest next to his late wife Diane in East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: O.L. of Mt. Carmel Church, 10 St. Francis Way, Passaic, NJ 07055. Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com