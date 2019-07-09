Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church
Toms River - Peter J. Norcia, Sr., 73, of Toms River, New Jersey, formerly of Lyndhurst and North Arlington, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Norcia (nee Comparetto). Loving father of Peter J. Norcia, Jr. & Nicole, and Nicholas Norcia & his wife Nicole. Dear brother of Donald Ricciardi. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Mr. Norcia was a proud Vietnam Era veteran who served in the US Army. He was a former councilman in North Arlington, former school board trustee of the Lyndhurst Board of Education, former chairman of the Lyndhurst Planning Board, founder and president of the Italian American Club of Lyndhurst, current president of the Holiday Heights Association, former president of the Lyndhurst Babe Ruth League, member of the Mt. Carmel Holy Name Society, former board member of West Hudson Hospital, board member of Clara Maass Hospital and former manager of facilities for AT&T in Basking Ridge. Funeral Thursday 9:30AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10:30AM Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 1-4 and 6-9PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Program, PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
