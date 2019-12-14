|
Peter J. Palatini
West Orange - age 97, on Dec.13, 2019. Born & raised in Garfield for 56 years, he settled in West Orange 41 years ago. He was a WWII Navy Veteran, a parishioner of O.L. of Sorrow Church, Garfield, & worked 41 years for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America Union-Local 124, Clifton, retiring in 1987. He is predeceased by his 1st wife, Goldie in 1976, his 2nd wife, Doris in 2004, a son, Peter S. in 2014, a daughter-in-law, Janet in 2015, and a brother, George in 2006. He is survived by 3 loving children, Linda Palatini, Janice Hoyda and husband Joe, and Joseph Palatini, 3 step-children, Daniel Longo & wife Lucille, Mary & Jeanne Longo, 2 grandchildren, Jenna & Jarod Palatini, a sister Josephine Benanti, & 3 nephews, Robert, Thomas, & Donald Benanti. Visiting Tues. 3-7 pm. The funeral is Wednesday arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers donations are being accepted for the . The Palatini family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com