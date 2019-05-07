|
Peter J. Stalknecht, Sr.
Ridgefield Park - Peter J. Stalknecht, Sr. of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Parishioner of St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park. He worked as a traffic manager for Dowe Chemical in Paterson. Beloved husband of Roberta (nee Lacarrubba). Loving father of Peter Stalknecht Jr., and Beth Schmidt. Dearest brother of John and the late William Stalknecht. Cherished grandfather of Hillary, Amelia, Olivia, Jason, and Natalie. The funeral on Thursday, May 9th from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St., Ridgefield Park at 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be 11 AM at St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 - 8 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com