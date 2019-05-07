Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Stalknecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Stalknecht Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter J. Stalknecht Sr. Obituary
Peter J. Stalknecht, Sr.

Ridgefield Park - Peter J. Stalknecht, Sr. of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Parishioner of St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park. He worked as a traffic manager for Dowe Chemical in Paterson. Beloved husband of Roberta (nee Lacarrubba). Loving father of Peter Stalknecht Jr., and Beth Schmidt. Dearest brother of John and the late William Stalknecht. Cherished grandfather of Hillary, Amelia, Olivia, Jason, and Natalie. The funeral on Thursday, May 9th from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St., Ridgefield Park at 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be 11 AM at St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 - 8 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now