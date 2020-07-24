Peter J. Tritak
Clifton - Peter Tritak, age 81, died suddenly on July 9th in Clifton at home.
There will be a Memorial Mass 10:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Clare R.C. Church, 69 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07014
For those who would like to make a donation in his remembrance, the family is asking that donations be made to the Mildred Tritak Memorial Fund for Nursing at Saint Peter's University, 2641 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07306. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan funeral home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com
for online condolences.