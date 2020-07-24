1/
Peter J. Tritak
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter J. Tritak

Clifton - Peter Tritak, age 81, died suddenly on July 9th in Clifton at home.

There will be a Memorial Mass 10:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Clare R.C. Church, 69 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07014

For those who would like to make a donation in his remembrance, the family is asking that donations be made to the Mildred Tritak Memorial Fund for Nursing at Saint Peter's University, 2641 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07306. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan funeral home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clare R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
My father always spoke very highly of his nephew, Peter, and was always so proud of him. Clearly, Peter was a good man. May he Rest In Peace.
Paul Cavallo
Family
July 17, 2020
Peter was a long time friend.We knew each other for over 55 years. He was always there if you needed him for anything. I will miss our days of reminiscing . My condolences to his sisters whom he adored.
Rest in peace my friend. I will miss you.
Raymond O'Cleppo
Friend
July 14, 2020
Pete was a wonderful man. I am so incredibly sorry to hear of his passing. My parents and I are greatly saddened by this news, especially when we can't even gather to honor his memory or offer our condolences properly. He meant a lot to me and I wish I got to tell him that more often. My thoughts are with the family in this terrible time.
Danielle German
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved